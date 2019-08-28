There are powerful forces at work in America today which have an evil plan to create a socialist police state. The goal is to destroy our Constitutional Republic and individual liberties. They plan to disarm us!
The Second Amendment along with the other Bill of Rights amendments is an individual right. It is not a collective right as being portrayed by socialist liberals and the mainstream media. Founding Father, George Mason, who promoted The Bill of Rights, said, “to disarm the people is the best and most effective way to enslave them...”
Gun control is a major element to enslave America. Millions have been killed after they have been disarmed by Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Hitler, etc. The refugees coming to America now have largely been disarmed. Massive genocide of unarmed Christians in Syria is happening now.
“Red flag” gun control bills would not have prevented the killings in El Paso and Dayton, but eventually they could be used to disarm patriotic, Constitution supporting Americans. The Nazi Weapons Law of 1938 is a blueprint for gun control and confiscation in America.
The already strict gun control laws in Chicago, New York City, etc. have not reduced crime and murders.
George Washington said it best when he stated, “A free people ought...to be armed...” It is reported that He said firearms stand next in importance to the Constitution itself. Samuel Adams said, “The Constitutional shall never be construed to prevent the people of the United States...from keeping their own arms.” Jefferson said, "No free men shall ever be debarred the use of arms."
When guns are outlawed, only outlaws in and out of government will have guns.
Edmund Burke said, “All that is necessary for evil to triumph is that good men do nothing.” Evil will triumph is we do not stop tyrannical, socialistic gun control laws.
Adrian Arp
Filer
