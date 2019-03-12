The term “genetically modified” or “genetically modified organism” upsets some people. People say they are unnatural or that GMOs will wreak havoc on their health. The fear is that the genetically modified food is injected with poison.
But the truth is that the GMO food isn’t something to fear, and that the only thing that is being changed is the food's DNA. Oftentimes, scientists are just combining genes to achieve optimal taste, health benefits and overall quality of food. According to WebMD, “Even though you may not realize it, you probably eat GMOs now. Up to 80 percent of processed foods in the U.S. have them.”
This technology and accuracy not only make GMO crops arguably safer than organic foods, but it has also given us the power to save billions of lives globally. Not to mention, GMOs are still 47 percent cheaper on average than organic foods.
GMOs have actually contributed to reducing the real cost of food and play an important role in keeping prices as low as possible. Thanks to GMO’s, farmers can grow more food, and crops will have a higher yield. And since genetic modification can make crops more abundant and easier to grow, less money is used on crop protection such as herbicides and pesticides.
However, often times, the labels on so-called non-GMO products are false advertising. Steve Savage stated in Forbes that the FDA “prefers” more accurate wording on labels but “will not pursue enforcement actions with the regard to the use of non-GMO terminology.”
As a result, people are misled into spending more money on these products that are really no different from GMOs health wise. Offering non-GMO products is just another gimmick, and it’s very sad to see how susceptible we are as a society.
Kyla Wiser
Eden
