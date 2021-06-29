Letter: Does Twin Falls have a noise problem?

On Friday, June 25, three of us were viewing Art and Soul and stopped to eat lunch at the Sandwich Shop on Main Street sitting outside trying to visit about various pieces of Art. However during our lunch we were repeatedly interrupted by very noisy cars and motorcycles. Some of the culprits were repeat offenders. I have been working on bringing a new business into down town so have eaten multiple times on Main Street and have observed the same behavior before. Does Twin Falls not have some noise ordinances regarding excessive vehicle noise? I testified at city council once during hearings about restricting vehicle traffic and parking along Main Street to certain hours and leaving noon and evening hours for walking and bicycle traffic only. I have seen this approach work in several Western European and Scandinavian countries. I have hoped to live long enough to see Twin Falls be able to offer something similar along part of its main street.