 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Does Lickley really support wind project?
0 comments

Letter: Does Lickley really support wind project?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Reading the Thursday, Sept. 16 edition of the Times-News, I was surprised to learn that District 25 state representative Laurie Lickley supported the Green New Deal. Ms. Lickley was quoted as saying, “we’re farming wind, much like we farm and raise cattle or potatoes.” Such a statement is disturbing in its naiveté. Farming potatoes does not prevent a farmer from raising another crop, cattle do not totally destroy the land beyond rehabilitation. Once a wind tower is installed, its footprint generally prevents other uses of that land.

President Biden’s $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan and the $3 trillion build-back-better boondoggle both contain massive subsidies for so called green energy; without the production tax credit and the investment tax credit given to wind power, it can’t possibly be profitable. Those Americans who still pay taxes will pay for those subsidies, in the form higher corporate, individual and estate taxes. Never mentioned by wind proponents are the facts that the necessary rare earth minerals for the generators are mined in China and 70% of turbines and blades are made in China. The push for wind power is not market driven, it is government driven by the Biden administration and its neo-socialist allies.

Supporters of the Lava Ridge project point to the handful of jobs it will provide for those servicing the generators, construction and road crews. Once the massive project is completed, most of those jobs will be gone, save for the turbine servicing, and the scars upon the land will remain. Not one penny will be paid to Idaho in royalties for those on BLM land.

In fairness to Representative Lickley, she did not say she supported the Green New Deal. Instead, she has inadvertently offered tacit approval to a government subsidized land takeover concealed as a legitimate project.

Rob Morris

Hollister

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The Terrible Ten
Letters

Letter: The Terrible Ten

"Idahoans have been saddled with The Terrible Ten: Lt. Gov. McGeachin, Representatives Giddings, Christensen, Nichols, Nate, Hanks, Scott, Moon, Wisniewski and Senator Zito. A group spearheaded by the Idaho Freedom Foundation."

Letter: A Missing Chamber
Letters

Letter: A Missing Chamber

Letter: If the State Legislature would allow, we ought to promote bicameral city governments. Have two chambers, one elected by all city residents, another chamber with one representative from each precinct elected by the residents of that precinct.

Letter: Vulgar signs fall flat
Letters

Letter: Vulgar signs fall flat

My, I was so impressed with all the lovely 4 letter word signs with "F" Biden protesting our President Monday, Sept. 13. I guess I'm showing m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News