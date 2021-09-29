Letter: Does Lickley really support wind project?

Reading the Thursday, Sept. 16 edition of the Times-News, I was surprised to learn that District 25 state representative Laurie Lickley supported the Green New Deal. Ms. Lickley was quoted as saying, “we’re farming wind, much like we farm and raise cattle or potatoes.” Such a statement is disturbing in its naiveté. Farming potatoes does not prevent a farmer from raising another crop, cattle do not totally destroy the land beyond rehabilitation. Once a wind tower is installed, its footprint generally prevents other uses of that land.

President Biden’s $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan and the $3 trillion build-back-better boondoggle both contain massive subsidies for so called green energy; without the production tax credit and the investment tax credit given to wind power, it can’t possibly be profitable. Those Americans who still pay taxes will pay for those subsidies, in the form higher corporate, individual and estate taxes. Never mentioned by wind proponents are the facts that the necessary rare earth minerals for the generators are mined in China and 70% of turbines and blades are made in China. The push for wind power is not market driven, it is government driven by the Biden administration and its neo-socialist allies.