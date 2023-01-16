LETTER: Do you trust the Idaho Freedom Caucus on Medicaid?

The Idaho Freedom Caucus is misleading on Medicaid: “The governor completely ignores the Medicaid budget monster that is now the biggest spending hole in Idaho. Idaho spends more on Medicaid and welfare programs than education and even pays many who don't qualify. The governor is oblivious to this $4.6 billion snapping dragon.”

Idaho won’t pay $4.6 billion for Medicaid. H077 “budget” is $4.11 billion but Idaho doesn’t “pay” this amount. A federal and state partnership, Medicaid’s total cost is split between the partners. The feds’ share goes into Idaho trust account, shown as such in Medicaid’s budget. Health and Welfare uses trust funds and state’s share to pay full Medicaid cost.

Rep. Mike Kingsley, named in IFC letter and on H/W committee, knows the above and that all current Medicaid recipients are qualified until reevaluated when the federal COVID-19 emergency ends late spring.

Do you trust them?

IFC needs to focus on decreasing federal budget hitting all 50 states rather than economically gutting Idaho citizens.

Eric K. Peterson

Lewiston