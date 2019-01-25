Self-ownership is the center point for political argument. Do you believe that you own your body? If you do, then that means that you own the by-product of your labor. Therefore, you own anything that you receive in exchange for that product. This is the convergence of self-ownership and private property rights.
On the other hand, if you don't believe that you own yourself, then I think we have a bigger issue and you should read a little Orwell.
Nevertheless, we can use self-ownership to extrapolate on much more complex and philosophical ideas. However, this forum is too brief to get into the weeds here.
Let's just close out with one final note. Whether or not you're left or right in your politics, just remember that it is never okay to use the government's monopoly on force to coerce others into what you believe to be right. As long as we don't hurt people and we don't take their stuff, then let it be.
Rocky Ferrenburg
Twin Falls
