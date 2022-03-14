Letter: Do we not pay taxes to pay for running the state?

Do we not pay taxes in to pay for running the State? And if those taxes are being used for that purpose ( Education, transportation, Infrastructure, pandemic health, etc. etc. etc.) there should never be 1.6 Billion....that’s Billion, with a B, in the bank for his governing body to brag about. He brags about “balancing the budget, and that billion dollar surplus” as incentive for your vote. I can tell you Mr. Little, we all could “ balance our budget and have money in the bank”, IF we did not pay our rent, electricity, insurance, health care, child care, all those things our money is meant for. Time to actually use tax money for the good of the people.