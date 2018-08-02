The news media indicates that the United Nations needs cash.
As a humanitarian relief pilot, I participated in seven tours of service with a nonprofit organization — including assignments in Ethiopia, Sudan, Uganda, Congo and Mozambique. A tour varied from three months to a year, depending on needs.
Some U.N. agencies do commendable work but others do not, due to excesses. And there are non-governmental agencies such as Missionaries of Charity, Handicap International, Doctors Without Borders, Save The Children, Etc. who need and deserve all the help they can get.
At one point, I was seconded to Mission Aviation Fellowship Europe In Uganda because of Mobutu being overthrown in the Congo and the resultant need to evacuate missionaries.
But, getting back to the subject, does the U.N. need cash? Perhaps an audit would clarify and justify the need.
As I recall the memories of 54 years of aviation, three heroic figures come to mind: Sister Joan, Missionaries of Charity; Marie Claire, Norwegian Church Aid; and George Cherrington, KIA Korea.
Perhaps I can write about them someday.
Jim Conder
Filer
