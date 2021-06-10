Letter: Do it for the grandkids

When our grandkids are adults, what kind of world will they inherit from us? The effects of rising planet temperatures will not only adversely affect their health, but will politically destabilize every country and lower standards of living around the globe. In Idaho we are seeing early snowpack melting that affects agriculture, hydro power and tourism.

In a recent Bulletin of the National Academy of Sciences, 100% of climate scientists concluded from a a century of studies that rising global temperatures are due to burning fossil fuels.

The best solution is carbon fee and dividend. It gives clear future signals to business and citizens alike and is endorsed by over 3500 economists. The fee is charged to all extractors of oil, gas and coal starting at a modest $15/ton increasing $10/ton/yr. Agriculture and the military are exempt from the fee. The fee would be a strong impetus for R&D for renewable energy.

The dividend is the money collected from the fee and totally redirected to all citizens. A family of 4 would receive initially $2,000/yr rising to $3,800 by year 10 to help offset increased fossil fuel costs and incentivize use of renewal energy.