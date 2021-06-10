 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Do it for the grandkids
0 comments

Letter: Do it for the grandkids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

When our grandkids are adults, what kind of world will they inherit from us? The effects of rising planet temperatures will not only adversely affect their health, but will politically destabilize every country and lower standards of living around the globe. In Idaho we are seeing early snowpack melting that affects agriculture, hydro power and tourism.

In a recent Bulletin of the National Academy of Sciences, 100% of climate scientists concluded from a a century of studies that rising global temperatures are due to burning fossil fuels.

The best solution is carbon fee and dividend. It gives clear future signals to business and citizens alike and is endorsed by over 3500 economists. The fee is charged to all extractors of oil, gas and coal starting at a modest $15/ton increasing $10/ton/yr. Agriculture and the military are exempt from the fee. The fee would be a strong impetus for R&D for renewable energy.

The dividend is the money collected from the fee and totally redirected to all citizens. A family of 4 would receive initially $2,000/yr rising to $3,800 by year 10 to help offset increased fossil fuel costs and incentivize use of renewal energy.

This solution has been introduced as House Bill 2307 (The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act). A critical mover in this effort has been the Citizens Climate Lobby, active in 20 countries, every US state and 10 chapters in Idaho. We meet regularly with Senators Crapo and Risch, Congressmen Simpson and Fulcher ,and their aides, developing a relationship with them through dialogue on climate issues.

Please contact our legislators through their email websites and ask them to endorse HR 2307.

Thank you,

Creighton Hardin

Pocatello

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Banning Pride display is censorship
Letters

Letter: Banning Pride display is censorship

Letter: "I look forward to seeing the library’s LGBTQ+ displays and using them to teach my children about love for all humankind and especially for those who are marginalized and discriminated against."

Letter: A simple act of kindness
Letters

Letter: A simple act of kindness

During my walk through a Morning Sun neighborhood recently I fell. I scraped my nose, my right arm, my left knee and worst of all, broke my left wrist leaving a bone protruding. Unable to get up, I waited for somebody to happen by.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News