Letter: Do I laugh or cry?

After watching the brouhaha at the recent Twin Falls city council meeting and listening to the rationales as to why wearing a mask is simply a bridge to far for some people, I didn't know whether to laugh or cry. Laugh because Lucy and Desi couldn't have scripted something so humorous, or cry because I witnessed some of the most self-centered and selfish opinions I have ever heard. And they were coming from my neighbors!

It actually began earlier with Mr. Wells LTE when he evoked FDR's "We have nothing to fear but fear itself" to justify not wearing a mask. Actually, as a polio victim FDR's quote would justify wearing a mask instead of not wearing a mask in the face of all supporting scientific evidence. But since we want to place today's non-maskers in the context of WWII I'll play. Imagine someone riding in the bow of a landing craft headed towards Omaha Beach on D-Day, 1944 and telling those soldiers, many of whom were draftees and would be dead within minutes, that in 2020 America's government would have the gall to require face masks to protect aged and vulnerable Americans from a highly contagious virus. WWII soldiers would have looked at that speaker as if from Mars, then given a 21-gun salute before tossing him or her overboard.