Letter: Dixon has high moral values

Like so many others I want to voice my support and encourage others to vote for Chenele Dixon for Idaho State Representative Seat 24A. From the moment I met Chenele I knew she was someone of great moral standards that wants nothing more than the best for those around her and her community. I have seen her give more then 110% to her community and witnessed firsthand her commitment to supporting the future of our youth.
If you are interested in having the person representing you at state level to share your conservative, high moral values then vote for Chenele Dixon.
Donna Ash
Kimberly