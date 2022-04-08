 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Dixon has high moral values

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Like so many others I want to voice my support and encourage others to vote for Chenele Dixon for Idaho State Representative Seat 24A. From the moment I met Chenele I knew she was someone of great moral standards that wants nothing more than the best for those around her and her community. I have seen her give more then 110% to her community and witnessed firsthand her commitment to supporting the future of our youth.

If you are interested in having the person representing you at state level to share your conservative, high moral values then vote for Chenele Dixon.

Donna Ash

Kimberly

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Libraries aren't obscene

Letter: Libraries aren't obscene

Letter: I am a retired librarian. Dismayed to read in the newspaper this week about the wrangling in the Legislature over the budget allocation for the Idaho Commission for Libraries. The issue is supposedly that public libraries around the state provide “pornography” to minors, and the ICfL needs to be “punished.”

Letter: A longtime Republican speaks out

Letter: A longtime Republican speaks out

Letter: As a Republican for over 60 years I endorse the basic tenets: Law & order, education and science. Those of you in the state who DO NOT follow these are RINOs.

Letter: Save the roses

Letter: Save the roses

Letter: There is ample room to reestablish the present Rose Garden plus enhance the Court House grounds simply by transplanting the roses to the south side of the judicial building by the flag pole.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News