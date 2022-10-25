 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Dixon for Legislative District 24 Seat A

Over the last two years I have gotten to know Chenele Dixon as a fellow Republican committee person. I farm in Twin Falls County, and she has reached out to understand the needs of agriculture. Agriculture is the backbone of Idaho and Chenele understands this and is committed to keeping it strong. Chenele has been involved with education and will ensure school decisions will be left to local control. New leadership is needed in the legislature and Chenele Dixon is the right conservative Republican to do it. Please join me on November 8th and elect Chenele Dixon to represent us in Boise.

Larry Hollifield

Hansen

