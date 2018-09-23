I was stunned to find out that the IdaCorp/Idaho Power CEO’s compensation rose from $436,538 in 2006 to a combined $2,139,246 cash and $1,783,270 equity, or almost $4,000,000 in 2017 — almost a 10 times increase? As well, two other officers received compensation of more than $1,250,000 in 2017.
The average Idahoan's salary in 2016 was $38,792. These average Idaho ratepayers will be asked to take on the burden of a gold-plated $35-50 million transmission project in Blaine County that does not provide redundancy as the lines are sited within yards of each other — both in a corridor that has received at least three fire evacuation and pre-evacuation orders in the past 12 years. Idaho ratepayers also get to pay for undergrounding lines in Ketchum, one of the most affluent towns in Idaho.
However, it is easy to see why the executive compensation has exponentially grown; there is a dearth of diversity on the IdaCorp board. A 10-person board, and from the board pictures, it looks like three white women and the rest are white males. As per the estimated 2018 Idaho population demographics, it looks like almost 30 percent of folks in Idaho these days are of a different race other than just white. Fifty percent of Idahoans are women.
A diverse board makes better decisions. A board which is representative of the ratepayer population in Idaho, in terms of diversity and non-elite compensation, will make better decisions on projects that ratepayers have to shoulder.
Looks like there are two important governance-reason shareholder initiatives to bring to shareholders’ attention for the next annual IdaCorp/Idaho Power meeting.
Kiki Tidwell
Hailey
