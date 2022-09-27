Letter: Disgusted with the new owners of Pioneer Trailer Park

Disgusted with the new owners of trailer park

I am writing to express how disgusted and disappointed I am with the new owners of the Pioneer Trailer Park.

Do these people have any type of heart and soul in their bodies? Residents that were evicted first, as part of Stage one... were absolutely devastated and in disbelief.

I have friends who lived in their same trailer, at the same park for 15 years! Many folks stayed in shock, with no place to go.

I had to have a couple of conversations with the new owners, and wasn’t impressed. I’ve never witnessed or been around such a ruthless group of “professionals.”

I came to the conclusion that it’s all about the money. Not a single member of the park lived the high-life. Yet so grateful they had a place to call home. Many were lifelong friends & neighbors.

Not until the heartless closed in...on their way to the mighty dollar.

Arrogance, egotistical, rude... stands out strong in my mind. The residents’ opportunities to communicate with the new owners, was a joke. Now, I’m sure they’d give them the time of day, if they brushed shoulders on the golf course!

There was a lot of judging going on as well, a lot of “labeling” which in turn made things easier for the new owners... justifying their actions!

There is for sure though, a very special surprise for these amazing folks. They may believe this will all be over very soon, and they’ll have a celebration because their plan was working.

There’s only one other thing though that works that much better. She’s polite, so she’ll patiently wait for those greedy folks to get all their ducks in a row... She ALWAYS knows right where they are, then introduces herself as “Karma.” I can’t wait until that happens. Trust me, it will!

Nancy Asson

Twin Falls