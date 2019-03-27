Try 3 months for $3
I am thoroughly disgusted with the Idaho State Representatives serving on the House Health and Welfare Committee, after seeing that they once again favor sending our millions of dollars out of state through all the pharmacy benefit managers.

For the second year in a row, the committee has cheated the residents of Idaho, as well as the local pharmacies, by placating paid lobbyists. SB 1068, introduced by Sen. Jim Patrick, would have required pharmacy benefit managers to register with the state and would have given the Department of Insurance the authority to make rules regulating them, according to the Times-News article by Gretel Kauffman.

Last year, the committee opined the bill was too complex and needed to be simplified. This year, the committee said they would like to see the legislature work with the stakeholders to craft more specific laws addressing the issues cited by the pharmacists.

It causes one to surmise that some election committees have received assistance from companies with special interests.

Jim Sommer

Twin Falls

