I am appalled and disgusted by Wayne Hoffman and the Idaho Freedom Foundation. The total lack of respect and regard for the people of Idaho would gag a maggot on a gut truck.
Since they filed a lawsuit asking the Idaho Supreme Court to overturn and block Proposition 2, they need to change their name to reflect their true feelings about democracy. I suggest "The Idaho Communist Foundation." Communists don't believe the citizens are capable of governing themselves, and apparently the Idaho Freedom foundation does not either.
I would suggest that any legislator who lets them decide how they should vote on any issue be removed from the Idaho capitol.
In the meantime, change the name to " Idaho Communist Foundation" so you are honest about your regard for the citizens of Idaho.
Gary Welch
Buhl
