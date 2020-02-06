{{featured_button_text}}
John Scarlett's "Letter to the Editor" of his disdain for Donald Trump is a bold description of the current political scene. May I suggest a tale from Children's Literature, "The Emperor's New Clothes" as an analogy of the current White House's administration. In recent reporter's interviews in search of public opinion, a young girl responded with the word "embarrassing". Donald Trump's "behavior on parade" is an embarrassment to himself, his family, citizens of America, and the world! It is a sad tale that the Republican Party is allowing deception, bigotry, and corruption to define what it is becoming. The only missing parts from members of the President's Council and Republican Senators (omitting Mitt Romney and Susan Collins) in the Senate Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump, were red button noses, facial white-out and polka dot bloomers!

Just a little side-bar: We are a nation of "Rule Books". The Constitution is the "Rule Book" for U.S. citizens. Traffic law is the "Rule Book" for drivers. There are scores of "Rule Books" in the world of sports. Laws administered under the concepts of the Constitution help keep us free. Traffic laws help keep us safe. In Super bowl LIV, we can appreciate how vehement fans are about the "Rule Book" keeping competition fair.

Let's get it figured out folks. "Rule by Law" under the Constitution provides protection from the capriciousness of individuals in wrongful actions. Let's not leave this task of "getting-it-figured-out" entirely up to the innocence of youth!

Gordon Armstrong

Twin Falls

