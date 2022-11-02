Letter: Discussions regarding nuclear Armageddon have been very concerning

Discussions regarding nuclear Armageddon recently have been very concerning to me.

First, let me provide the definition of the word ‘Armageddon’ I am talking about.

It is commonly referred to as ‘the place where the last battle between good and evil will be fought’.

Yes. That is a topic in the global news media right now.

Why? The President of the United States said that the world is at risk of Nuclear Armageddon and hasn’t seen this possibility so close since 1962.

What? Well, here’s the background : President Biden and Governor DeSantis send the Florida National Guard to Ukraine for undisclosed purposes. Whether or not this was the cause of President Putin threatening to invade Ukraine or because he thought that NATO was getting too close to Russia is not clear but he did threaten it. The Florida National Guard was withdrawn from Ukraine and a few days later Russia invaded.

Since then war has raged in Ukraine. President Putin has made veiled threats of nuclear war and his subordinates have been quoted as encouraging the use of nuclear arms.

Somewhere along the line President Biden talked about Armageddon. President Macron of France criticized President Putin for making war and President Biden for talking about Nuclear Armageddon.

I’m naturally concerned. I’m wondering why this is even a possibility. Why do we spend so much for our military if everything can be destroyed in Nuclear Armageddon? More importantly, why aren’t we supposed to talk about it? Isn’t it relatively important?

Alfred Brock

Wayne, MI