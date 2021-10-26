 Skip to main content
Letter: Disappointed

Politics aside I find the behavior of our former president totally unacceptable. Even more unacceptable are those who continue to support him, after witnessing his behavior. While in office he stooped so low as to attack Senator John McCain, a decorated military veteran, after the man was dead. And before and after he had been buried. He then went on to attack Gold Star families, those families who have lost loved ones in time of war. And now he has stooped even further to attack a former Army General and Secretary of State, the day after he died. If you continue to support an individual like this, you are no better than he is. As a veteran I am extremely disappointed in the direction this country has gone.

Paul Daniel

Jerome

