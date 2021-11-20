Letter: Disappointed in legislature

I am writing to express my disappointment with our legislature. After the medical experts in our country and our state have led us into lives free or almost free of Smallpox, Polio, Measles, Diphtheria, Mumps, and many other devastating diseases, some of our current legislators are doing everything they can to make sure that we are not able to control Covid 19.

The above diseases have all been controlled by medical scientists who invented safe, effective vaccines and citizens who trusted them enough to get vaccinated. Our scientists have now developed safe, effective vaccines for Covid 19. Half of our adult population has trusted them enough to get vaccinated. The other half, including many legislators, has chosen this time to doubt the ability of our scientists and doctors.

Although the medical profession solidly agrees that the most effective ways to conquer the Covid 19 pandemic are through vaccinations and mask wearing, many people in Idaho have chosen to manufacture false information and try to persuade others to distrust the recommendations of the medical profession.

The House legislators Tuesday expressed a willingness to try to buy the votes of the people who distrust the medical profession by trying to pass laws supporting the efforts to stop vaccinations and mask wearing. That position ignores the fact that almost all of the people who had to go to hospitals or died during our current surge of Covid 19 were people who were not vaccinated. Luckily, the Senate showed a little bit better judgement yesterday.

Glenn Bradley

Shoshone

