Letter: Disappointed by Democrats
Letter: Disappointed by Democrats

I am saddened that Democrats (Monday morning quaterbacks) blame President Trump for all bad coronavirus news. I wonder who is blamed for it in other countries? Is Trump responsible for the current wave of increased cases being seen in other countries? Perhaps it is just the nature of the virus, and we need to learn to live with it just like we have learned to live with so many other illnesses (polio, malaria, flu, West Nile, etc). Can’t we do it with the Coronavirus too?

I am disappointed with the Democrats for boycotting the Senate Judiciary Committee vote. Seems to me they missed a great opportunity to show some overdue bipartisanship in Washington. The Dems know the proceedings are legal and consistent with past practice. If they would have all voted yes in committee, they would gain favor for the future if/when the tables are turned, and Judge Barrett would still be advanced from committee with their vote or without it. Then, the full Senate approved her also with the Dems protesting and voting no. If all Dems would have voted yes on the Senate floor, Judge Barrett becomes Justice Barrett, and the Dems gain more favor for showing bipartisanship and it will not cost them anything. Senator Feinstein showed great class after the committee hearings when she congratulated Senator Graham for how well and fairly he conducted the hearings, they even hugged each other. Great olive branch Sen Feinstein, too bad your fellow Democrat Senators want to whip you with it.

All of us should never miss a chance to make lemonade out of what we see as lemons in our lives!

Bo Isaak

Burley

