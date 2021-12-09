Letter: Desert lawn? Insane.

Desert lawn? Insane

It’s easy to question the definition of insanity living in the Magic Valley. We know growing a healthy lawn wastes a lot of time, water and chemicals.

Yet people insist on doing this even during a sustained drought with dams nearing empty.

Save for the next two months, landscaper’s will be in most communities doing what they always do. Come and treat us to the droning noise of lawnmowers. In my community they ride around on noisy tractors that belong on a golf course but are allowed on/in residential housing.

Good thing is they come at all times, not just once or twice a week. Where I live they are here Monday through Friday.

The last couple to build a lot here chose to xeroscape their yard with no grass. I found this to be highly intelligent and recommend this to anyone who truly cares about wasting water and noise pollution. One other couple has elected to have no grass also which is very fitting for their Spanish villa.

It’s been said insanity is doing the same thing over and over again never changing. This we know is true. I hope more people display this level of care and concern in stopping the planting of lawns, wasting of water and the noise pollution all those lawnmowers make.

In 2022 you can make a meaningful difference and help replenish and save our life giving water and cut noise pollution.

Happy Holidays.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls

