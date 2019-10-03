{{featured_button_text}}
On the front page of the paper Sept. 25, I was glad to see the explanations of our representatives. Thank you so much for those. My main interest goes into the comments of Rep. Russ Fulcher. I was very impressed by what he said, especially the part where he states all these different accusations towards President Trump.

While Democrats are running around pointing fingers here and there, they are not doing any of the jobs they were elected into office to do. How many of us could continue to keep our jobs if we went around with accusations about the boss and never did the job we were hired for?

Democrats remember this: When you are pointing your finger at him, what direction your other fingers are pointing.

Carleen Funke

Buhl

