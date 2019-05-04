Common sense tells me the following proposals being set up by Democratic politicians in Washington do not make sense at all and are irrational and go against the safeguards of our democracy. These proposals include getting rid of the electoral college, allowing criminals incarcerated in institutions to have voting rights, allowing full term abortions which we call infanticide, giving $1,000 per month handouts to people who are willing or unwilling to work, having the federal government take over the complete health care system, having additional justices put on the Supreme Court, not regarding the sanctity of life or marriage as established norms of society, having open borders and allowing illegals of all sorts to swarm into our country, not supporting the present administration which by deregulations and lower taxes has created a boom economy in the United States that is the envy of the world. Promoting socialism. Promoting recreational marijuana use by federal decree in all states. Disallowing the 27 states that have right-to-work laws become complete pawns of unions. Getting rid of ICE which is a safeguard against illegal criminals. Allowing Mexican cartels, the power to bring in drugs across the borders which are not guarded. To allow lifetime politicians to make 40 and 50 years of politics.
The original founders saw public service by good-willed citizens as a good thing. Endless promotion of investigations against the president that prove worthless. Identity politics promoted by the Democrats in Washington to divide the country. We are not European Americans, Asian Americans or African Americans. We are Americans. Minorities who see themselves as minorities will be treated that way. This is America where opportunities exist for everyone who works hard. This country is not for the lazy but those who serve others and work hard. This was the dream of our founders.
David Davis
Kimberly
