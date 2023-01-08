LETTER: Democracy is just expensive ‘mob rule’

Democracy! The Democrats have been spouting democracy will die ad nauseam for months if Trump is not convicted for this, that or the other. Trouble is, we don’t live in a democracy. We live in a constitutional republic.

Democrats and RINOs live in a democracy fantasy world. Let’s examine current history. As this is being written, we have no Speaker of the House. Why? Because we live in a constitutional republic. The propagandist left-wing media, elitist academic pundits and RINO republicrats are bellowing for Kevin McCarthy to be the next Speaker, while communist radical left-wing extremist Hakeem Jeffries runs a close second. Do we now have a uniparty? The Republican holdouts on affirming McCarthy are being labeled terrorists, threatening democracy.

The party holdouts are merely exercising their rights as constitutional republicans. Too many of our politicians are not upholding the constitution as they have sworn to do. Democracy is not all it’s cracked up to be. First of all, plain and simple, it’s mob rule. Whatever the majority, 50 plus 1, wants it gets. Pelosi ruled with an iron fist for the Democratic Party.

Democracy takes time and it’s expensive. It encourages the elite or charismatic to take charge causing basic inequality to the masses. The Pelosis are a great example. Paul has been involved in two serious incidents in the past year and public information is being withheld. Many members of Congress enter the institution making $175,000 a year and they leave multi-millionaires.

None of Jeffery Epstein’s guest’s names have been released. The sham kangaroo Jan. 6 committee wants records sealed for 50 years. Many who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, rally are being held in squalid conditions as political prisoners over two years for alleged misdemeanors. Is this democracy?

Mike Tylka

Jerome