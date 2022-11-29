Letter: Demand the end to wars

We have prayed for our deceased veterans and celebrated the courage of all those who offered their lives, their dreams in the cause of freedom for us and for others. Now let them lead us in the cause of peace.

Just as before the voice of the world gained the end of apartheid, so can the voice of our veterans joined by all those who do not want to bury another loved one; demand the end of wars. The arms-makers may try to silence this voice but the unity for peace will uphold them. Let there be peace, peace among all.