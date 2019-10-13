Children all over the world are rising up and pleading for their god-given right to life. Still we are unable or unwilling to act. It is past time to ask "Who are we?" We are the generations responsible for the trashed and polluted planet we are leaving them. Our indifference has no possible defense when seen through their eyes.
Whatever happened to American ideologies of "If there must be trouble, let it be in our time, that our children may have peace" —life — and "We have it in our power to begin the world over again" and "Our children are the living messages we send to a time we will never see."
We are entering the realm of intergenerational justice. The blame games, incessant talk, division, diversions, greed and outright indifference are what we have allowed, but is it truly who we are? We too must rise up as a great force and demand intergenerational justice on climate change. We must demand action and clean up our mess.
Please speak, walk, write.
Jean E. Winkler
Twin Falls
