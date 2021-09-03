 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Demand action on salmon
0 comments

Letter: Demand action on salmon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Letter: Demand action on salmon

I’ve participated in all 22 Sawtooth Salmon Celebrations. This year we truly have something to celebrate, other than the fish themselves. Congressman Simpson is all in on salmon recovery, and although I’d heard this from very reliable sources, I wasn’t completely convinced until I heard him say what he said the way he said it. His proposal will work because unlike every other plan or action implemented over the last 30 years, Simpson’s proposal is founded on the biological prerequisite to salmon recovery- restoration of the lower Snake River (via dam removal). Necessarily, his proposal provides funding, and implementation strategies to maintain that the services the dams now provide once the river runs free. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade electricity production, commodity transportation, and irrigation systems. Notably, these account for the vast majority of the $33.5B price tag (we’re $17B down now while our fish face extinction).

Its beyond disappointing and inexcusable that the Democrats from Oregon and Washington, Kate Brown and Earl Blumenauer aside, have not enthusiastically backed a proposal that will let us reap the cultural, social, economic and ecological benefits of healthy, sustainable, harvestable salmon runs. Citizens of the Pacific Northwest- apply pressure, demand action!

David Cannamela

Boise

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Unvaccinated are taking up hospital beds
Letters

Letter: Unvaccinated are taking up hospital beds

Letter: The pediatrician and the OR doc wanted to put the little boy in an oxygenated room so he didn’t have to work so hard to breathe and there would be sufficient O2 for his white blood cells to do their work. But there were no rooms...

Letter: It was nice while it lasted
Letters

Letter: It was nice while it lasted

Letter: Gosh, it was so nice as a vaccinated senior to not have to worry about masks or group situations. Now, thanks to the anti-vaxers we have another virus serge and have to worry about crowds and wear our masks again.

Letter: I don't get it
Letters

Letter: I don't get it

Letter: I'm flabbergasted! People say they are afraid of the vaccine because they don't know what's in it or because it's not FDA approved... But then they're willing to use a livestock medication?

Letter: News about COVID-19
Letters

Letter: News about COVID-19

Letter: Freedom to keep your own special germs (especially Covid) contained in your own personal space instead of sharing them with others is a choice that only you can make.

Letter: Who Are We
Letters

Letter: Who Are We

There are vastly more of us than there are of them. Who are we? We are those Americans who fully accept and appreciate the past and present fa…

Letter: We're all soldiers for liberty
Letters

Letter: We're all soldiers for liberty

Letter to the editor: “Beijing-Biden” and his freak show has gone so far off the mark, it is beyond belief for many. But the fight is on. The survival of the Republic is at stake.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News