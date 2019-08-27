Common Core advances the standardization of K-12 education. Going forward, this means trusting those who created the Core — corporate and political leaders — to do what is best for public school children. History warns us of the potential for corruption.
Thirty years ago, national leaders moved us away from a successful school improvement process called Community Education and promoted the Outcome-Based Education theory. Twenty years ago, Idaho formally adopted the OBE philosophy. The foundation of OBE is the failed Total Quality Management business model currently still defined in our Idaho rules as “a systematic approach to standardizing.” This is particularly significant given that Idaho’s rules governing the thoroughness of K-12 are being publicly reviewed.
Regardless of research repeatedly demonstrating the detrimental effects of standardization and OBE accountability systems, those practices continue to be pushed into laws governing our schools. Even worse, common national standards are being used in the transformation of public education into a human capital development system.
What the public has not been made aware of is that during the Great Recession while schools were struggling to meet basic needs, the education industry was awarded untold millions of Recovery Act dollars to put Common Core and State Longitudinal Data Systems in place and develop a “Framework for a Multi-state Human Capital Data System.” — Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, Colorado 501(c)3. Idaho participated in making common data points accessible to the industry.
Common outcome data is abundant, but it all points to the same conclusion made before standardization began — most schools scoring at the bottom of the heap contain larger numbers of students from low-socioeconomic families who often are under-educated themselves. That is the problem that used to be addressed by the Community Education Process. It’s a process that defies standardization, as we all should.
Victoria M. Young
Caldwell
