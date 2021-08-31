Letter: Deception in Covid Vaccine Argument

Deception in Covid Vaccine Argument

About a month ago that the Times-News allowed a hospital contractor to attack the mandate for vaccination of employees of the hospital in a guest opinion. I was a little miffed that the local paper would allow non-vetted commentary on such an important subject, but at least they published an article entitled “Truth about Covid 19 vaccines” five days later, which was somewhat a rebuttal.

A fallacy presented in the contractor’s commentary needs to be addressed. Implying that there were 2,043 deaths associated (causation implied) with the vaccine is a malicious attempt to present a false representation of the context of the information, and is used to construe a false narrative that seeds doubt into people’s minds about the safety of the vaccine.

Deaths reported through the VAERS system is only a marker for someone dying after receiving the vaccine. It does not confirm death from the vaccine but is raw data to trigger further investigation into causation. Considering over 180 million vaccinated people in the United States, could it be possible that 2-4,000 people could die in over a year’s time period from other causes?