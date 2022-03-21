Letter: Dear Pres Biden and VP Harris: I want to thank you

We are living in a time of crisis and multiple challenges, the likes of which have not been seen before. There is no doubt that you are leading in one of the worst times in American history, as far as the many problems to be addressed. And yet, you are doing it with such grace, commitment and level-headedness that I am continuously impressed and grateful that you are at the helm at this time. I trust you, and your humility, so much. No one could know what to do at every moment of the multiple things happening simultaneously in our world. But you are moving ahead and getting it done, making smart decisions, calling on the right people to step up and trying to do the most with the least damage to anyone. As a person of faith, I believe God led you to become our president.