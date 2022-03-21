Letter: Dear Pres Biden and VP Harris: I want to thank you

Dear Pres Biden and VP Harris:
I want to thank you personally for all the work you and your administration are doing on behalf of us, the American citizens, as well as for those around the world.
We are living in a time of crisis and multiple challenges, the likes of which have not been seen before. There is no doubt that you are leading in one of the worst times in American history, as far as the many problems to be addressed. And yet, you are doing it with such grace, commitment and level-headedness that I am continuously impressed and grateful that you are at the helm at this time. I trust you, and your humility, so much. No one could know what to do at every moment of the multiple things happening simultaneously in our world. But you are moving ahead and getting it done, making smart decisions, calling on the right people to step up and trying to do the most with the least damage to anyone. As a person of faith, I believe God led you to become our president.
I live in Idaho, a pronouncedly red state, and yet, I am part of an amazing group called Idaho Women for Biden/Harris. I believe we have come to your attention, because it started during your campaign with a few hundred and has grown to over 10,000 women of both parties who know our country is in great peril of losing our democratic moorings. The previous president did so much damage to our usual civil traditions and assumptions of, at least, respect for our institutions. It is mind-boggling at times, but I take great comfort in knowing that your administration is committed to righting wrongs and fighting for the common everyday person. Blessings and prayers.
Brenda Janzen
Boise