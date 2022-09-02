Letter: Dear friends and neighbors of Bear World

Recently, our friends and neighbors at Bear World have been receiving some negative attention. I have known the Ferguson’s for ten years and I have observed their relentless work ethic and unmatched integrity. It saddens us to see them being portrayed in such a negative light. We as Idahoans need to stand up to those that have their own agenda without thinking about others.

Bear World is a premier facility in the West and people from all over the world come to see it. Traveler’s will plan extra days and stay overnight, eat out, fuel up providing benefits to surrounding communities. I have visited the Bear World several times with family. My grandkids love the wonder of seeing the animals close up and feeding a bear. Where else can you do that? I have never once been concerned about the care or attention that their bears receive. They have always looked healthy and come running when the food truck shows up.

We are so fortunate to have Bear World in our great state of Idaho. Let’s show our friends at Bear World our support by making a special trip to their facility before the end of the season. Be sure to tell them why you are there and let them know we stand with them!

Sincerely,

Brent and Cindy Young

Burley