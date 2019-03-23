The new USMCA free trade agreement is worse than NAFTA. It has more chapters and once again, is a step toward a regional government — North American Union — like the European Union. Among the 2,325 pages is the subordination of the United States to international agreements and controls including the communist-controlled United Nations. It will be run by un-elected bureaucrats. It is a threat to U.S. independence.
USMCA was negotiated by a member of the world government promoting the Council on Foreign Relations. Richard Haass, president of the CFR, said the USMCA is NAFTA plus the Trans Pacific Partnership from which President Trump rightfully withdrew our membership. USMCA would supersede our Constitution by subordinating U.S. laws to international compliance to the World Trade Organization, UN conventions, etc. The USMCA must not be ratified by Congress.
Millions of people have died from malaria since the insecticide DDT was banned in 1972. Despite being ruled safe by EPA judge Edmund Sweeney, EPA administrator William Ruckelshaus ordered the DDT ban. The ban is also causing the death of millions of acres of pine and hardwood trees that DDT protected from insects. Original EPA hearing transcripts (9,312 pages) revealed that DDT was safe and effective.
J. Gordon Edwards, Ph.D. entomologist defended the safety of DDT in his publication, “DDT, a Case Study in Scientific Fraud.” DDT is not toxic to humans; did not cause the death of raptors; is not carcinogenic; and does not persist in the environment.
A documentary, “Three Billion and Counting,” by Dr. Rutledge Taylor is named for the number of malaria victims historically world-wide. It exposes four decades of genocide due to the DDT ban.
Congress must pass legislation to restore DDT to fight malaria, West Nile Virus and tree-killing insects to protect our forests from death and destructive fires.
Adrian Arp
Filer
