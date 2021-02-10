Letter: Crude flag is disrespectful

This letter is to the people who are flying the "F--- Biden" flag on the highway south of Gooding.

While I am sure that you are well versed in your belief to the rights of "free speech," you are equally ignorant in the meaning of the word "respect." This applies to respect for both adults who drive by, in addition to the children on our school buses who can't avoid seeing your awful message.

There is also the issue of respect for the American flag. To have our beautiful flag share space with your obscene display is an atrocity. Free speech or not, I feel ashamed that we have to allow such a display.

If my memory is right, I believe that you run a business from your location. I sincerely hope that the citizens of Gooding will remember this when it is time to buy fireworks next July.

Surely we can do better as a community than support people with so little respect for our town.

Sally and Rand Bergstorm

Gooding

