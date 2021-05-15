 Skip to main content
Letter: Crime victims should be treated with respect
Letter: Crime victims should be treated with respect

The Victims’ Rights Amendment to the Idaho Constitution guarantees that victims be treated with respect, dignity, fairness and privacy throughout the legal process.

Last week, the House Ethics Committee convened to review the conduct of a house representative. The representative faced accusations he abused his power and took advantage of a female legislative intern. It was shocking, especially when we expect our elected officials to hold themselves to a higher standard of conduct.

As Field Director for Marsy’s Law for Idaho and someone fighting to strengthen victims’ rights, it was moving to see this young woman’s bravery to come forward and her resolve to bring accusations to authorities. The attempts to reveal her identity, harass and intimidate as a victim of sexual assault shows just how much further we still have to go.

In working with victims, I understand just how difficult the healing process can be in the months and years after an assault. The damaging conduct on display across the state in recent days and the backlash against her will only complicate and lengthen her transition from victim to survivor.

In a state with victims’ rights built into the Constitution, we must recognize she deserved better.

Pam Jagosh

Meridian

