Maybe Mike Crapo should try telling the truth about the drugs being brought in to the United states.

He claims that they are coming in by illegal immigrants. The U.S. customs says it is Americans are smuggling it in from Mexico around 99% and only 0.2 percent from "illegal" immigrants .

Maybe he should try telling the truth rather than lying to try to rile up the people who are voting!

My name is Kerry Coates and I approve this message.

