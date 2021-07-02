 Skip to main content
Letter: Crapo should be a pragmatic leader
Letter: Crapo should be a pragmatic leader

For over two decades, I have worked in the food processing industry in various roles and in several different regions across the country. I’ve learned that the diversity of America is what enriches our economies and communities, but there is more that unites us than divides.

Over time, I’ve seen the idea of pragmatism serve myself and so many others in business well. It’s an understanding that in order to achieve results and succeed you have to work together and build consensus. However, in politics, this approach has fallen out of style.

I was encouraged to see other members of the Republican party working with their Democrat counterparts to reach an agreement with the Biden White House on much-needed investments in our nation’s infrastructure. On top of roads, bridges, and waterways, the deal focuses on modernizing and hardening our energy transmission grid, grants for electric vehicle charging, as well as funding for orphaned wells and abandoned mines. The framework his colleagues have agreed to is good policy and would help put us on a path towards a cleaner and more prosperous future.

I encourage Senator Mike Crapo to lean into reality when negotiating and drafting the federal infrastructure legislation to ensure it encompasses all priorities of Idaho and the nation – from bridges and roads to clean energy infrastructure. He has done it before, like his co-sponsorship of the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act that passed the Senate 92-8, and I am confident he can do it again.

Shawanda Brown

Meridian

