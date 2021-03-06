 Skip to main content
Letter: Crapo is a friend to Idaho farmers
In a year marked by unrivaled challenges, Idaho farmers are fortunate to have an ally in Washington. Idaho’s farmers, ranchers, producers and growers are grateful to have a strong leader like Senator Crapo who has been an unrelenting champion for the agricultural community and works to create economic opportunities for Idaho’s farmers and rural America. With Senator Crapo’s support, Idaho’s agriculture industry can overcome these challenging times in a stronger position for sustainable growth and opportunity.

An immediate opportunity to support Idaho’s farmers presents itself in the Growing Climate Solutions Act (GCSA). If reintroduced in the new Congress, Senator Crapo should add to his strong record by co-sponsoring the GCSA to increase economic opportunities for Idaho farmers. The GCSA would make it easier and expand access for farmers, producers, and foresters to participate in voluntary carbon markets for additional revenue while adopting environment-friendly practices. Nationwide farmers have been implementing innovative and sustainable practices that reduce emissions. Common-sense solutions like the GCSA recognizes agriculture’s role in mitigating the impact of a changing climate and promotes voluntary, agriculture-friendly ideas into the climate discussion.

Idaho’s agricultural sector and the families who rely on it are counting on our leaders in Washington to fight for opportunities to get the farming community back on its feet. The bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act is a step in the right direction.

Travis Thompson

Boise

