Letter: Crapo has his eye on the ball

I would like to commend Idaho Senior Living Council President Mike Briggs for his “Reader Comment” (“Changing Cancer’s Trajectory with Early Detection,” January 21, 2021 ) regarding the game-changing early-cancer detection technology on the horizon.

As Mr. Briggs brought to our attention, when multi-cancer early detection (MCED) technology is available, we will have the ability to screen for dozens of cancers with a single blood draw, “revolutionizing how we screen for cancer in rural communities.” The trick, of course, is how to ensure MCED gets into the hands of physicians and patients.

Worthy of mention is that our own Senator Mike Crapo is the tip of the spear of this effort by leading the “Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act.” In introducing S. 5051, Sen. Crapo was joined by a bipartisan group of senators who share the belief that we need to make MCED tests available to seniors through the Medicare program as soon as the technology is approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Thanks to Sen. Crapo, Americans could have a new tool in the fight against cancer – a terrible disease that is the second leading cause of death in our state.