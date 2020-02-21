Letter: Crapo and Risch should stand with TSA officers

I am an AFGE member and a proud federal employee working every day to keep the American traveling public safe. I write this letter solely in my personal capacity, and as a member of the community. My coworkers and I put our lives on the line every day to ensure that travelers make it to their destinations safely, but the low pay and morale make our job of securing our airports even more difficult.

Everyone on Capitol Hill knows that something needs to be done to help the employees of TSA, but nothing has been done to fix this problem. Now is the time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The answer is simple: TSA Officers should be on the GS pay schedule and they should have Title 5 rights.

TSA is essential to keeping our travelers safe. Not paying them the wages they deserve and denying them the rights that all other federal employees enjoy will not make America great again – they will put all of us at risk. I urge Senator Mike Crapo and Senator Jim Risch to support, co-sponsor, and vote YES on Senate bill 944, and do everything in their power to stand with the dedicated officers of the TSA.

Joseph Lowry

Vancouver, Washington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0