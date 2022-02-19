Letter: COVID isn't finished

A recent headline published in the Times-News stated that, at the international level, "COVID isn't finished." Beyond our borders, there are many people across the globe who still don’t have access to vaccines. In Africa, for example, only eleven percent of the continent’s population has been fully vaccinated. As a result, many lower-income countries are facing devastating public health and economic emergencies.

In this moment of crisis, we’ve got help as much as we can, wherever we can. Fortunately, we have a tool to do so - financial resources from the IMF called Special Drawing Rights - that allow struggling nations to boost their economies and procure resources like vaccines and other medical equipment. As a man of good character who truly cares about people’s well-being, I am asking Senator Risch to please be supportive of making pandemic relief more accessible to nations in need.