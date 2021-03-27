 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID-19 vaccines are free
Letter: COVID-19 vaccines are free

Covid vaccines are free, free free, free, free. I had both my Moderna shots a few weeks ago. Today I got a bill for $35.00. When I called the place, they said “oh that bill went out before we made the adjustment. You can ignore that bill.” I know two others who got bills from that same establishment. My question is...h ow many people just pay it without question? Not everyone pays attention to the news, so they are oblivious. Just know, and pass the word around that the vaccines are free, free free, free and don’t let anyone tell you different!

Sue Harr

Buhl

