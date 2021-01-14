 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID-19 is more than a disease
Every now and then, the left tips their hand to expose their plans for the rest of us. Dr. Fauci sternly told us “Now is the time to do what you are told.” Given the best of intentions to prevent the spread of disease, his words expose his belief that experts should decide the important issues and the rest of us should just obediently go along.

In September, Fauci said that we must empower the UN and other international organizations to “rebuild the infrastructure of human existence.”

The chairman of the World Economic Forum explained that the pandemic’s “silver lining” was to demonstrate how quickly we can make radical changes in our lifestyles. Prince Charles is quoted as saying that COVID-19 provided a golden opportunity to create a means of establishing net zero carbon emissions. Pope Francis advocated strengthening the powers of the United Nations so that the concept of “the family of nations can acquire real teeth.” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that such events as the pandemic “are the trigger for social and economic change.” Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said the pandemic is an opportunity to “re-imagine economic systems”. Such heavy handed plans by the elites have little or nothing to do with COVID-19 but are all about control of people. At times like these we would be wise to heed the words of Thomas Jefferson who said “The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.”

Martin Lee

Jerome

