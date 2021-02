In regards to flags that bear coarse messages: We all have used, or use foul offensive language at times but, I have found it to be less effective in a message. People can win without hostile or offensive type language or behavior. Not that I'm a goodie two shoes, but it seems to lower others in giving respect to those that let it fly...so to speak. Name calling doesn't work anymore since the Deplorable Era and after. Trump for President 2024 may rock matters though.