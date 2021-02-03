Letter: Council should let amphitheater go forward

As Twin Falls grows, the need for activities or functions grows. Eric Smallwood and partners bring a vision of an amphitheater down at a piece of property southwest of Blue Lakes and Kimberly Road of Rock Creek. The city acquired it some 20 years ago. Last Monday’s Council meeting brought discussion to the city's use of “release through surplus.” This parcel seems to be unknown to a majority of the citizens and has used hundreds of taxpayer dollars and man-hours for lawn care.

Eric is looking to put a few million dollars into this idea which in turn benefit citizens and create tax revenue, employment opportunities, hotel revenue and enhance other businesses by others.

Monday night’s meeting ended up delaying Eric moving forward on this project, which will take more additional hearings and public comment. Some of the Council were in favor of “release through surplus” but others were looking to alternative ideas. Even as much as maybe they should keep the property and see if there are other entrepreneurs out there that would also like to put in an amphitheater. What?

Another councilmember's comment was “We’re in a pandemic and we shouldn’t look at doing this, during this time.” The pandemic will be long over before this project is completed and ready for its first concert if it even gets there.