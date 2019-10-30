Your lead article in the Oct. 24 edition prompts several observations. First, a religious leader commented that "'family values' means a lot of things to a lot of people." Given that point, unless there is some accepted baseline for a discussion on family values, it is apt to be an inconclusive undertaking — satisfying few discussion participants and settling few issues.
To ask our city council to take some kind of formal stance on abortion is a disturbingly divisive move, especially as your article clearly states that the legalities of abortion rest authoritatively outside the purview of our city council, or of any city council. Whatever one's beliefs regarding abortion, our city council will not be the institution that properly disposes on the question.
According to your article, several council candidates very clearly highlighted this reality. Their views indicate an awareness of the U.S. federal system and the constraints that it enforces. Other candidates offered comments using financial responsibility or individual property rights as covering points. Some seemed willing for our city council to advance particular family values beliefs.
Your article cited a church leader as saying "We're not here to mandate or force a particular value upon anyone." Your article then cites the same leader as saying he will continue to push for our city council to pass an abortion ban ordinance. Would not such a ban mandate or force a particular value upon the entire city?
U.S. law permits women to opt for abortions. Any woman is free to decide the matter as she understands her needs. No law requires any woman to undergo an abortion. Would the same freedom exist if anti-abortion laws were to be enacted?
Grenville Day
Twin Falls
Let me settle a few of your predonderances;
for the vast majority of Idaho State, Magic Valley, and specifically- Twin Falls City voters, there is an absolute, definitive baseline for discussions on "family values"... it is called The Bible. Collectively aware that the legalities of abortion lie outside the purview of a City Council, some candidates obfuscated their position on abortion by prattling about it's legalities and the parameters of a City Council's authority, while other candidates boldly affirmed their personal positions. Asking the candidates to take a public position on abortion was by no means a "disturbingly divisive move". We, the conservative majority of voters who base our "family values" on The Bible... and most assuredly measure a candidates's ethical and moral fitness to represent us, want to know if a candidate is for, against, or neutral on abortion.
