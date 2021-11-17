Letter: COP26 summit full of hypocrites

The recent UN climate change summit (COP 26) is designed to lower carbon emissions from fossil fuels. The two largest polluters, the leaders of China and Russian did not attend. China is building 43 more coal fired power plants (likely without pollution controls) in the next few years. China was exempt from the Paris Climate Accord until 2030 because they are a “developing” nation. They are exempt from COP 26.

The hypocrisy of many of the nation's delegates attending the summit is that hundreds arrived in private jets which have a HUGE carbon footprint. The US has reduce CO2 emissions more than any other developed country. Green energy from wind and solar are unsustainable as they are not a 24/7 source of energy. The wind does not blow all the time and the sun only shines an average of 12 hours a day.

A great article that discusses climate change and Carbon Dioxide is researched in a peer reviewed 12 page article titled, “Environmental Effects of Increased Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide.” This was published in the journal of American Physicians and Surgeons (2007) 12, pages 79 – 90. There are 132 references listed. ABSTRACT: “A review of the research literature concerning environmental consequences of increased levels of atmospheric CO2 leads to the conclusion that increases during the 20th and 21st centuries have produced no deleterious effects upon Earth's weather and climate.”

Another great reference site is Alliance for Wise Energy Decisions (http://www.wiseenergy.org). It is an informal, non-partisan, non-profit coalition of North American organizations, communities and businesses concerned about the electrical energy sector. They believe that technical energy matters should be resolved by using real science.

Another site has information concerning Carbon Dioxide benefits to mankind. The site is http://co2coalition.org/facts. This site discusses many aspects of Carbon Dioxide including climate change information.

A concerned citizen,

Adrian Arp

Filer

