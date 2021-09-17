 Skip to main content
Letter: Construction critical for Idaho
Letter: Construction critical for Idaho

The home building and construction industry is a critical part of Idaho’s economy, supporting much-needed jobs, transforming local communities, and laying the groundwork for a stronger future for all Idahoans. I am thankful for Senator Mike Crapo’s support and leadership in advancing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The infrastructure bill passed by the Senate would invest in America’s critical infrastructure needs—including fixing our aging roads, bridges, and highways; expanding broadband internet; implementing clean energy technologies and solutions; and more. These investments would go a long way in helping expand and strengthen our entire infrastructure. Clean energy infrastructure investments, in particular, would drive long-term economic development that benefits Idaho businesses, industries, and entire communities.

Importantly, Senator Crapo has helped advance these commonsense, bipartisan solutions while still standing firm against Democrats’ efforts to raise the debt limit through the budget reconciliation process. In doing so, he is showing that it is possible to invest in the things that matter without resorting to an endless tax-and-spend cycle. Senator Crapo should keep up the good work and Congress should focus on passing the infrastructure bill without delay.

Stefanie Aragon

Middleton

