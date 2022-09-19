 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Consider reading the Idaho Republican platform before midterms

Dear Voter,

Before you vote in the midterms, you might consider reading the Idaho Republican Platform. Here’s a sample:

  • “We believe Social Security must be stabilized, diversified, and privatized to allow expansion of individual retirement options…” And,
  • “We support…homeschools, schooling at home, microschoools, learning pods, co-ops, private and parochial schools, and accountable public school systems…” And,
  • “We believe…the right to decide what their children are learning, the right to inspect any educational materials used….” And,
  • “We believe…remaining roadless areas should be released for multiple use…” And,
  • “We support the repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Healthcare Act in its entirety…” And,
  • “We support the supreme authority of parents in all medical decisions for their children, including providers and treatments”… And,
  • “We affirm that abortion is murder from the moment of fertilization…We support the criminalization of all murders by abortion”...

P.S. All Republican candidates are required to agree to the entire platform or explain their reasons for disagreeing.

Sincerely,

Elisabeth Ratcliff

Garden City ID

