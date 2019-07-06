When you're packing up from your yard/garage sale and you're going to donate things, if you have any towels — wash cloths, hand or bath towels or even blankets — call your veterinarian to see if they could use them.
If they don't want them or you don't have a veterinarian, please give them to mine — the Magic Valley Veterinary Hospital at 542 Main Ave. S., Twin Falls. As it is a small clinic, it could really use them.
Fern Warren
Twin Falls
